FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man from Fairfax was sentenced on Monday to over three years in federal prison for cyberstalking a man and a woman.

According to his guilty plea, beginning in June 2020, Michael Ghali, 35, sent one of the victims a series of sexually explicit and threatening text messages. He used an app that allows people to send messages from a different phone number.

After receiving the messages, the Maryland woman contacted the Anne Arundel County Police Department for a protective order, which became effective on July 7, 2020.

During that same time, he sent another victim a series of emails from addresses he specifically created to send the man threatening messages. Ghali accused the man of sexually abusing employees in his workplace and minors, and claimed he had photos of the abuse. Ghali demanded that the victim resign from his position and threatened to send the purported photos of abuse to the press.

The man knew Ghali, as he had previously worked at the same place.

After receiving an email from Ghali that threatened the victim’s life and the lives of his grandchildren, he hired a professional security detail and changed his work schedules. The victim suspected that Ghali sent the messages and found out that, in 2019, Ghali was charged in Fairfax for brandishing an AR-15 assault rifle within 1,000 feet of a school.

On July 21, 2020, the victim’s workplace obtained a temporary restraining order and, ultimately, a preliminary injunction against Ghali on behalf of the victim.

Officers executed a search warrant at Ghali’s home on Aug. 25, 2020. There, they seized several electronic devices and three boxes of .44 caliber ammunition. From a Federal Firearms Licensee in Fairfax County, law enforcement also seized a .22LR caliber semi-automatic firearm, a 10-round capacity magazine and additional ammunition, a news release said.

A review of Ghali’s phone revealed another social media page he had created in which he posted photos of people, including the initial victim. Several images of the woman were on the page with sexually explicit captions.

On Aug. 28, 2020, Ghali got a new phone and – in violation of the protective orders against him – sent both victims more messages and emails. He posted sexually explicit and threatening messages regarding the woman to another one of his social media pages.

Another search warrant was executed on Oct. 2, 2020, in order to find the new phone, but officers were unable to find it. They did, however, find the phone’s original packaging and receipt for its purchase.

Ghali was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for a federal cyberstalking charge, related to the sexually explicit and threatening messages and emails.

He has been detained since his arrest and will remain detained, according to the news release.