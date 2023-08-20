FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An officer assigned to the Mount Vernon District was arrested on Aug. 19 for driving under the influence following a crash.

The officer, Justin Faison, was engaged in a two-vehicle crash on Route 50 in Seven Corners. Seven occupants from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Faison was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Faison, who has been sworn in since 2022, has been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation takes place.