FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said they arrested a man for the attempted robbery of two juveniles in Gum Springs.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, two juveniles were near the Gum Springs Community Center when they were reportedly confronted by Zelalem Zewde, 21, of Alexandria.

Zewde is alleged to have displayed a firearm and demanded all their valuables.

The two victims did not have any valuables, therefore nothing was taken. Zewde then reportedly fled toward Fordson Rd.

Officers found Zewde on Holland Rd. where he was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The firearm was not recovered.

Zewde was held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.