SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is investigating a fatal crash that killed a man.

The incident occurred Sunday around 1:30 a.m. at Old Keene Mill and Backlick roads.

Issac Garcia Mendoza, 21, of Oxon Hill, Md., was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when he crashed into the road’s jersey barrier. He died there, according to FCPD.

Witnesses told FCPD that they saw him driving really fast on Backlick Road and hit the barrier on Old Keene Mill Road head-on because he did not make a turn.

FCPD said it believes speed was the cause of the crash but are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call (703) 280-0543.