FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Fairfax County early Saturday morning.

A Toyota Prius was traveling south in a northbound lane on I-495 and struck a Chevrolet Cruze head-on a few minutes after 2 a.m. The impact caused the Toyota to spin, run off the left side of the interstate and strike a cement wall.

The driver of the Toyota, Annette M. Ozaltin, 44, of McLean, was transported to Fairfax Hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Stephanie Leiva, 34, of Dumfries, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Both women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to a VSP spokesperson. The incident is currently under investigation.