Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story by its original author indicated a different relationship between the man who died and the man accused of stabbing him. The relationship has been updated to reflect what police said the relationship is/was.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Tuesday night in McLean.

The Fairfax County Police Department said a woman called to report the stabbing in the 1200 block of Colonial Rd. She said that her adult son stabbed her husband. The husband was in the basement of the family’s home when officers arrived. He died there.

Police said the woman was hurt, as well. Officers took her son into custody.