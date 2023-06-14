FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) announced a summer initiative to reduce crime through targeted prevention and enforcement measures.

In a release posted on June 13, FCPD outlined its effort to combat crime in the county over a three-month period, from June through August.

The initiative will consist of selective enforcement teams addressing specific crime trends in select areas.

The first crime trend to be targeted during June is retail theft. Officers will be increasing patrols around retail businesses, working with the community and working with business owners directly to improve long-term strategies for prevention.