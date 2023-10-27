FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said two men ended up at the hospital Thursday after a shooting that stemmed from a fight over a parking space.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said shortly before 11 p.m., officers went to the 14000 block of Golden Oak Rd. in Centerville after someone called them about a shooting. The caller told them somebody shot her boyfriend near the entrance of their home. A second person called to say that another man was on the ground outside.

When officers got there, they found one man in the kitchen of his home. The other man was several town houses away in his foyer. Both men had been shot. Medics took them to the hospital. The men still were there as of Friday afternoon.

Detectives said the men were in the parking lot of the community arguing about a parking spot prior to the shooting. Police found two guns at the scene.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call (703) 246-7800 and choose Option 5. People also can contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), online, or through the P3 Tips app.