FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials responded to a fire in a high-rise apartment complex in Merrifield on Monday evening.

At about 5:50 p.m., the department said in a post on it’s X page that units were on the scene of a kitchen fire in the 2700 block of Dorr Ave. Crews were able to quickly find and extinguish the small fire, according to the post.

One civilian was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.