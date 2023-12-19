FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Fire said the fire and explosion at the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Nov. 7 was accidental.

First responders said that at about 5 p.m., they were dispatched to the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads area for the reports of smoke in a commercial building.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke in the building but no fire showing.

First responders determined the incident was a utility emergency.

The building was evacuated.

While crews worked on the incident, an explosion happened. No one was injured.

First responders determined the cause was due to the degradation of the underground service lateral (power lines) that led to arcing and a subsequent underground fire involving the insulation of adjacent communication lines.

The explosion was caused by a backdraft that happened while firefighters worked on the incident.