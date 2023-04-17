CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said fire pit ashes that were not thrown away properly led to a house fire in Chantilly on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 15400 block of Eagle Tavern Lane around 1:52 p.m. They said that a column of smoke was visible from a distance, and units that arrived saw “heavy fire showing from the garage.”

Officials said that nobody was inside the house when the fire started. A neighbor had spotted the fire, and several neighbors tried to put it out before smoke entered the home and set off smoke alarms.

(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Investigators said that the fire was accidental. It started from fire pit ashes that were thrown away improperly into a plastic trash can outside of the home.

First responders from Prince William County and Loudoun County assisted with the response.

Officials estimated the damages to be around $110,000.