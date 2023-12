FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said a firefighter was injured after a house fire early Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to a townhouse fire in the 9800 block of Hagel Circle in the Lorton area.

When first responders arrived, they saw smoke and fire.

The fire is under control.

A firefighter was injured and evaluated. There were no other reported injuries.