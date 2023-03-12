FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –Fairfax County and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a building fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike.

When first responders arrived, they saw heavy smoke showing from the roof line.

As of 9:00 a.m., first responders were still working to extinguish the fire. The bulk of the fire is under control, but a small gas-fed fire is still burning according to a tweet from Fairfax County and Fire Rescue.

They also reported that the operation is in defensive mode due to the instability of the building. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Columbia Pike shut down in both directions between Backlick Road and John Marr drive.