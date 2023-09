FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said in a statement on X at 6:31 a.m. that they were investigating an armed carjacking in Kingstowne.

According to police, four men robbed a person of their vehicle at gunpoint in the 600 block of Manchester Blvd.

The men fled the area in a white BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.