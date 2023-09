FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A garbage truck crashed on Dulles Toll Road Monday afternoon, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Officials said that responders were called to Dulles Toll Road westbound. When they arrived, they saw a “garbage truck on its roof leaking diesel.”

Crews were able to stabilize the truck and tackle the spill.

(Images courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Two people were in the truck, but they managed to get themselves out. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.