FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The southbound lanes of George Washington Memorial Parkway and Spout Run Parkway have reopened this morning after being closed for days following Saturday’s storm.

Crews worked during the weekend and well into the week to remove tons of debris and trees that had fallen over after the storm.

The National Park Service said drivers should still be cautious because the three-lane traffic configuration is still in effect for the north parkway rehabilitation project.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the public for their patience and understanding during this closure period,” Charles Cuvelier, George Washington Memorial Parkway superintendent, said. “The safety of our visitors and commuters remains our top priority. We are dedicated to ensuring their well-being and convenience throughout their journey on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.”