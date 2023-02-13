FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — United Against Antisemitism, a group based in Northern Virginia, started two years ago with a few parents coming together in a dining room and sharing stories about the antisemitic incidents their kids had experienced in their schools.

“It’s been enormously concerning and troubling to see it happening in our Middle Schools and High Schools, you know to see students performing the Nazi salute and impersonating Hitler, and writing Grafitti [like] ‘Jews will not replace us.’ The same language that we saw in Charlottesville a couple of years ago, that’s enormously concerning. But what’s troubling on top of that is that our school system does not have an adequate response and so, that’s what we’re trying to change,” said Rebecca Schgallis.

Rebecca Schgallis, one of the founders of the group says that what the parents found when listening to each other’s stories was that not only had this been going on for years, but that when brought to the attention of administrators, for the most part, administrators either ignored it or inadequately responded to it.

Rebecca says that from there, they started pushing for changes.

“We have three specific goals: One is to combat Antisemitism in the school system, you know, Antisemitism exists in all parts of society. but we have focused on that one area. The other area that we focus on is educating the Jewish community. Because Antisemitism doesn’t come from just one source. It comes from a variety of different places and we have to understand all the different ideological origins of Antisemitism in order to combat it. And then the third aspect that we focus on is, we have been frustrated with our own legacy Jewish leadership that they have not been as effective as we would like, which is why you’re seeing so many grassroots organizations starting up to try and respond to this themselves,” said Schgallis.

Rebecca says they are on the ground, going into schools, and supporting parents when there’s an incident. She says they go to meetings with parents and work through these situations with school principals and school boards. Rebecca says they want to teach parents how to effectively fight back and stand up for their children.

“When we started about two years ago, it was hard to get people to come forward. You know there was obviously some concern about taking that risk, parents are concerned about retaliation, and those are real concerns. But, as we’ve gotten going, and we have grown this movement, people have seen that we have been successful and effective. It’s easier to get people to come forward to speak up for themselves,” said Schgallis.

The group is working to get legislation passed in Virginia that would help protect the Jewish community.

“I do feel hopeful in the sense that I feel like, the Jewish community is like becoming more vocal and outspoken in fighting Anti-Semitism. There is a tendency from groups that are marginalized, from minority groups to sometimes be more silent in society and just kind of put their head down and keep pushing forward, but that doesn’t always work. And so, what has been at least a good sign from us and I think has been encouraging and why we’ve kind of hit this momentum now with our membership is that there is safety in numbers and people feel more encouraged to speak up because there are more people speaking up alongside them. They’re not alone in this, and so that has been one of the hopeful pieces that have come out of this,” said Schgallis.

The group has about 700 members.