FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police arrested a group they believe is responsible for a series of fraudulent transactions and recovered items belonging to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

On Dec. 15 at about 2:15 p.m., police responded to the Diesel store at 8050 Tysons Corner Center for a call of suspicious people wandering a store.

A store employee said they recognized the group that came into the store from a fraudulent purchase that was made a few weeks before.

Police took the suspects into custody and found their car.

During a search of the car, police found a USPS mail tote and three USPS post office box keys.

They also recovered stolen credit cards and a stolen wallet that belonged to someone who was shopping inside the mall at the time of the incident.

All five suspects were interviewed and three of them were charged and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The other two suspects were released pending investigation.

31-year-old Christopher Cole-Jackson with no fixed address was charged with nine counts of credit card theft, seven counts of credit card fraud, two counts of identity theft, one count of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, one count of eluding, and one count of petit larceny.

He has a $5,000 bond.

24-year-old Maurice Brooks, 24, of Washington, D.C. was charged with one count of conspiring to commit credit card fraud, one count of possessing fictitious ID, and one count of petit larceny.

He has a $2,500 bond.

Adrian Wakil Ellerbe, 22, of Washington, D.C. was charged with four counts of credit card theft and one count of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. He has a $1,000 bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Tysons Urban Team at 703-556-7750.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.