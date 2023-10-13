HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A family in Herndon is seeking answers after their neighbor allegedly fired bullets at their home and two other neighbor’s homes on Oct. 10.

The Fairfax County Police Department arrested and charged 26-year-old Sangram Singh Grewal with three counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding, three counts of Maliciously Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and three counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

One of the neighbors, a mother of two who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was getting ready for bed in her family townhome just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 when she heard what sounded like an explosion, which woke her husband.

“It felt like a bomb. I told him ‘shots, shots somebody is firing’,” she said.

She saw bullet holes in her bedroom wall, as dust from the drywall filled the room. The couple crawled out of their bedroom and called 911. She said she heard at least 15 gunshots.

She said she’d been standing in a bullet’s path just moments before.

Grewal’s home is located a few hundred feet from the family’s home. Police recovered two firearms, ammunition and several magazines from the back deck of the home.

The mother said that her sons no longer feel safe walking in the neighborhood.

“It scares me more when I think what could have happened,” she said. “Our kids play right here.”

Grewal is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond. A hearing is set for Jan. 24, 2024.