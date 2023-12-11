HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Town of Herndon Parks and Recreation Department announced that after 40 years, the Herndon Festival will be permanently canceled.

The community’s permanent “cherished tradition” cancellation decision was made due to “logistical issues regarding staff, volunteers, and security,” according to the Herndon Festival’s site.

“The Herndon Festival has been a cornerstone of our community for over 40 years, and its legacy will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” said Cindy Roeder, director of Parks & Recreation for the Town of Herndon. “We are grateful to everyone who has supported and contributed to this beloved event.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call (703) 435-6800 ext. 2101 or email reid.okoniewski@herndon-va.gov.