HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Herndon Police Department is looking for a silver 2009 Toyota Camry which was stolen early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, the victim was entering his home in the 1100 block of Lisa Ct. when two men wearing masks assaulted him, took his keys and stole his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The stolen car has Virginia tags and the license plate is: TPP-2740.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 435-6846.