FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A popular holiday display has a new home in Fairfax County – the beloved Red Cedar tree had been decorated for years around the holidays on the median on Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) moved it to prepare for a major road construction project.

“I really came to love the tree and I knew how many other people loved the tree as well,” said VDOT Spokesperson Ellen Kamilakis.

She grew up with the tree and organized the effort to save the tree.

“I used to run our social media accounts, so every year I would get a picture of it or I would have the traffic center zoom in on the traffic camera to see how it’s decorated and posted,” Kamilakis said.

Fans of the tree are glad to see it still stands.

“Well, if people have been decorating it for years and years and it’s something that communities used to, then I think it’s good that they saved it,” said Danielle Durrette.

VDOT is not ruling out returning the tree to its previous location once the road project is completed in about two years.

“If there is a good spot at the end of it that we feel like we can move it back to, we’re certainly going to do that,” Kamalikis said.

The tree stands on VDOT property along Alliance Drive, near the corner of Transfer Station Road. The public is invited to visit the site and to decorate the tree.