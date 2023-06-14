FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — You could get free Wendy’s for a year at two locations coming to Northern Virginia.

Two franchised locations in Fairfax County are finishing up renovations in June. The owner is offering the first 100 customers at each location free food for a year.

The Wendy’s at 7530 Little River Turnpike in Annandale will be reopening on June 17. A second location at 6349 Seven Corners Ctr. will be opening on June 24.

A spokesperson said that the first 100 people who are in line at 10:30 a.m. when the dining room opens will win a VIP ticket that will grant you one free sandwich, salad or breakfast biscuit a week.

The statement said that you must be 16 or older and in line when the store opens to be eligible for the tickets. You also need to make a purchase on that day.

The owner is working on renovating other Wendy’s in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia that will announce reopening dates later this year.