FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were on the scene of a crash involving a cyclist Saturday afternoon.

The crash was at Idylwood Rd. and Greenbrier Way in Dunn Loring. The roadway was closed for about two hours as officers investigated the scene.

A boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition. According to the department’s X page, the boy is in non-life-threatening condition.