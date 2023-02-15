FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Mount Vernon Police District says a man assaulted an 81-year-old woman, took her car, and drove away.

Officers say they responded to a carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway at about 4:50 p.m. in Alexandria. Officials say, Terrell Hardy, 34, of Maryland assaulted an 81-year-old woman and drove away in her van.

Officers later found the van wrecked in the 2200 block of Beacon Hill Road. A K-9 unit found and arrested Hardy with the assistance of patrol officers and the Fairfax County Helicopter.

He was charged with carjacking and two counts of hit and run. Police are still looking for a second suspect.

The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.