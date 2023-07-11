FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Kite fighting at Fairfax County Parks has been banned because of its increased reports of harm to wildlife, vegetation, maintenance equipment and public safety, according to the Park Authority.

Kite fighters usually replace traditional kite strings with stronger and sharper material to attack and cut the lines of other kites. When the lines are cut, the kites are blown away by the wind, leaving long lines of dangerous string behind them, the Park Authority said.

The kite and string scraps are often left discarded as the material has been found tangled in treetops and low-lying brush, along trails, in the water and in open green spaces.

The Park Authority, visitors and wildlife managers have frequently documented potential harm to birds, reptiles and other wildlife caught in kite lines.

The maintenance cost has also increased because kite strings get wrapped around mowers and other equipment, according to the Park Authority.

People found participating in kite fighting will be asked to stop, and people who refuse or repeatedly violate the rule may face park usage bans.