FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet Tuesday that a large portion of a Lorton landfill had caught fire.

An image showed smoke and flames rising over a pile of refuse as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The landfill is located in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway in Lorton.

Officials said they expected to be on scene for an extended period of time due to the volume of fire they were working to control.