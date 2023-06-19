FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County said Lee and Lee Jackson Memorial highways would have new names, effective July 5, after its Confederate Names Task Force identified the roadways as ones that should change their names.

Moving forward, they will be known by their route numbers: Lee Highway will become Route 29 and Lee Memorial Highway will be Route 50.

“The renaming of both roadways signifies our unwavering dedication to acknowledging the experiences of our community, especially our African American neighbors. Thanks to the dedicated work of all the community members who participated in the Confederate Names Task Force, we can put these divisive names behind us and continue to move our County in the right direction,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.

Although county-related records will be updated automatically, people who live along the highways and businesses that are located along them will have to update their addresses for several things including driver’s licenses, billing for power and gas companies, and the United States Postal Service. Additionally, business owners should update things such as business licenses, procurements with retail and/or wholesale companies, advertisement listings, and mapping.

The county said it was developing a grant program to help people affected by the name change. If the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approves the initiative, the program would provide grants to assists with expenses related to the name changes, including updating marketing materials and signage.

Fairfax County, itself, is paying the costs associated with updating Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) signage along the highways.

More information regarding the change can be found at the Confederate Names in Fairfax County webpage.