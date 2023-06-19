The Mario LEGO sets are part of a celebration for Super Mario Bros.’s 35th anniversary. The original game came out in 1985.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A new adventure is right around the block.

A Lego Discovery Center is set to come to Springfield Town Center on August 10. The website said this new center will provide “hours of family fun.”

The center offers a workshop to learn Lego-building tips and tricks — as well as 12 zones where guests can take part in different activities.

The zones include a 4D cinema that offers a “sensory experience,” a café for food and drinks, a mini world zone showcasing structures built with more than 1.5 million bricks and more.

There will also be a Lego shop for guests to purchase anything they need to finish their creations at home.

Tickets start at $28.99 per person for regular admission. The total comes out to $34.99 if you add on a Lego collectible — or $36.99 to add digital photos.