FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Members of the Tysons Urban Team recovered a stolen car and firearm on Mar. 12, according to a Facebook post.
The Fairfax County Police department said that officers received an alert from a license plate reader that a stolen 2018 BMW X5 was detected in the area.
The vehicle was located and verified as still stolen. Officers then took two people into custody seen returning to the vehicle.
A man and a woman were found in possession of the stolen vehicle, along with a stolen firearm, narcotics, and false IDs.
The 27-year-old Maryland man was charged with:
- Receiving stolen property
- Theft of a firearm
- Possession of schedule I/II narcotics
- Possession of schedule I/II narcotics while in possession of a firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit
- Three counts of credit card theft
- Three counts of identity theft
- Six counts of possession of fictitious driver’s licenses
The 26-year-old Maryland woman was charged with:
- Receiving stolen property
- Two counts of credit card theft
- Two counts of Identity theft
- Possession of a fictitious driver’s license
Both were released on bond.