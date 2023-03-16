FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Members of the Tysons Urban Team recovered a stolen car and firearm on Mar. 12, according to a Facebook post.

The Fairfax County Police department said that officers received an alert from a license plate reader that a stolen 2018 BMW X5 was detected in the area.

The vehicle was located and verified as still stolen. Officers then took two people into custody seen returning to the vehicle.

A man and a woman were found in possession of the stolen vehicle, along with a stolen firearm, narcotics, and false IDs.

The 27-year-old Maryland man was charged with:

Receiving stolen property

Theft of a firearm

Possession of schedule I/II narcotics

Possession of schedule I/II narcotics while in possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Three counts of credit card theft

Three counts of identity theft

Six counts of possession of fictitious driver’s licenses

The 26-year-old Maryland woman was charged with:

Receiving stolen property

Two counts of credit card theft

Two counts of Identity theft

Possession of a fictitious driver’s license

Both were released on bond.