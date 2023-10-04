FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Local Kaiser Permanente optometrists and pharmacists walked off the job Wednesday, October 4, in what is being called the largest healthcare strike in American History.

A total of 180 healthcare workers are part of the strike in our region, while over 75,000 healthcare workers are joining in nationwide. The workers said they want a fair contract that addresses what they call unsafe staffing levels and increases wages, among other things.

David Hawa, a Kaiser pharmacist in the DMV for 28 years, was seen at the front of the picket line. He said the current staffing plan is frustrating and causes major delays in getting medication to patients. He said, “I’ve been in this job for long enough to understand it and understand the need for better staffing.”

According to the OPEIU Local 2 Secretary-Treasurer, Sarah Levesque, the current wait time to get an appointment is three months. She said, “One day might seem like an inconvenience. It’s more of an inconvenience to have to wait three months because we don’t have the proper staffing.”

The picket line received support from community members who drove by. Hawa said it meant a lot to know the patients understand and to hear their support of honking the horn in solidarity.

Kaiser released a statement on Wednesday morning. It reads:

“Both Kaiser Permanente management and Coalition union representatives are still at the bargaining table, having worked through the night in an effort to reach an agreement. There has been a lot of progress, with agreements reached on several specific proposals late Tuesday. We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities.” Kaiser Permanente

The striking workers will only picket on Wednesday in Springfield. The rest of the week, they will be present at other local Kaiser facilities and will be handing out educational fliers to patients to explain the strike.