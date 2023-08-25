FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fire investigators said a man is facing a charge in connection to an apartment fire that started burning Friday morning.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFR) said it received reports of smoke and a fire alarm that was going off in an apartment building in the 4200 block of Buckman Rd. in the Woodlawn area. When crews arrived, they saw the smoke coming from the first floor. They were able to put out the fire, which was in the building’s hallway, quickly.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators said the fire was set intentionally. They took Brant Barnett, 58, into custody. The charge against him is burning of an occupied building.

As of Friday afternoon, Barnett was in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond.