FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers arrested a man who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a motel in Falls Church.

Police said that on Dec. 5, they arrested Erick Vladamir Chacon Martinez, 23, of Falls Church, in connection with a Sept. 16 rape that took place at the Quarry Inn Motel at 7179 Lee Hwy.

FCPD said that around 6:40 p.m., Chacon Martinez arranged to meet the victim at the motel listed.

The victim said that when she opened the door, Chacon Martinez threatened her with a knife and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to escape and call 911. Surveillance cameras showed that Chacon Martinez had left the area before police arrived.

Officials were able to connect Chacon Martinez to the incident through the number he used to set up the meeting with the victim.

They were also able to connect him to the scene through social media accounts and additional camera footage.

Chacon Martinez was charged with rape, forcible sodomy and abduction with the intent to defile. He is currently being held in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.