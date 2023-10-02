FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man was arrested and charged in connection to a woman’s body was found in Burke Lake Park.

Officers said they responded to a 911 call on Saturday at around 3:00 p.m. When police arrived at 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station they discovered the body of 40-year-old Cara Abbruscato of Fairfax inside a tent.

Police said there was trauma to the upper body. An autopsy was requested to determine the manner of death.

FCPD said Rami El Sayed, who is a person of interest in the case, was arrested and charged.

El Sayed was arrested in New Jersey Monday morning. He is being charged with 2nd Degree Murder and will be extradited back to Fairfax County.

Police have also asked anyone who may have camped at Burke Lake Park campground between September 19th and September 30th who may have information about the makeshift tent pictured below, to please come forward.