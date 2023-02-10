FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5.

Image courtesy of Fairfax County police.

22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place.

Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 p.m. on December 5 for the report of a shooting.

They found 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton, who had injuries in his upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police charged Johnson with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Surveillance footage and forensic evidence helped lead to the charges.

Police were still looking for the firearm used in this shooting. They asked that anyone with any information call 703-246-7800 or submit their tip online via their website or through the P3 Tips app to Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.