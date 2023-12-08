FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who exposed himself several times in Bailey’s Crossroads in November after someone spotted him hanging out in the lobby of an apartment building.

The person called the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) on Thursday, Dec. 7 and said the man in the lobby resembled a composite sketch detectives released in November as they investigated the indecent exposure cases. Officers went to the apartment building, located in the 6200 block of Knollwood Dr., and took Jovica Stanisic, 34, into custody.

Detectives determined Stanisic was the man wanted for indecent exposure. He faces several charges as a result of the investigation.

Police took him to jail. Stanisic was released on a secure bond.

Detectives said they think others may have similar encounters with Stanisic. They asked anyone with information to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800 and select Option 3. People also can call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).