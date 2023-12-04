FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Members of Fairfax County Police’s Tysons Urban Team (TUT) arrested a man whom police said has been stealing merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue for more than a month on Friday.

Detectives said the loss prevention team at Saks Fifth Avenue told them that a familiar shoplifter left the store with a jacket valued at more than $3,500 around 12:40 p.m.

Police found Olatune Oladinni, 41, of Maryland in the parking garage and arrested him. After investigating, detectives learned the loss prevention team was conducting an ongoing inquiry into thefts since October.

They found more merchandise at Oladinni’s apartment, worth more than $49,000, as well as burglarious tools used in his thefts. The tools are consistent with circumventing alarm systems on merchandise.

Pictured are the burglarious tools (left) and stolen merchandise (right) found at Oladinni’s apartment. (Courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Oladinni was charged with Grand Larceny, Larceny with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Burglarious Tools. He was being held on a $3,000 bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call TUT at (202) 556-7750.