FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department arrested a man after he shot into three homes and damaged them.

Around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 10, police responded to the 13000 block of Ashnut Lane in Hattontown for the report of gunshots.

Police met with the owners of the homes and found gunshot damage to the rear of three townhomes.

All three homes were occupied at the time, but no one was injured during the incident.

Police arrested 26-year-old Sangram Singh Grewal, of Herndon. They recovered two firearms, several magazines and ammunition.

Grewal was charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.