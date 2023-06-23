FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have arrested a man for robbing a home on June 15 and for attempting to abduct a sleeping child.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at an apartment in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike. The mother was sleeping when she woke up to the sound of shaking window blinds and her 4-year-old daughter crying.

The mother noticed that the living room window was open and her daughter was on the floor. The child told her mother that the man had tried to grab her.

When police arrived, they did not find him in the area. They found a fingerprint in the apartment which led them to identifying Hyrum Rodriguez, 24.

Officers saw Rodriguez on June 16 and took him into custody. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (703) 246-7800.