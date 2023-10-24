MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Officers in McLean said they arrested 33-year-old Demetrius Anderson of Washington D.C. for allegedly peeping into a woman’s restroom stall.

Officers said they responded to reports of a suspicious person at 2956 Gallow’s Rd. at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

On scene, the officers said they learned Anderson had followed a woman into the restroom and pushed open her door while she was inside a stall.

The woman reportedly yelled at Anderson who then left the restroom but remained at the entrance of the store.

Police arrested Anderson without incident. He was served with several outstanding warrants in addition to being charged with peeping and public intoxication.

Police said that based on information from store employees, there may be additional victims.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to reach out to officers at (703) 556-7750.