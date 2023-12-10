FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man has barricaded himself inside his apartment after hitting someone with a bat on Sunday evening.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 6000 block of Bellview Dr in Bailey’s Crossroads for a man barricaded alone with a knife in his apartment after assaulting someone with a bat.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they attempt to negotiate.

Crisis negotiators continue to speak with the man.