FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man after a stabbing outside of a restaurant early Friday morning.

Fairfax County Police said that they were called to the Casa Blanca Restaurant on Hechinger Drive in Springfield around 2 a.m.

Police said that the victim was stabbed in the parking lot after a fight that started inside the restaurant. Investigators determined that 59-year-old Jose Reyes of Annandale had stabbed the victim.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Police took Reyes into custody. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and later released on bond.

Police asked that anyone with any information about this incident call 703-246-7800.