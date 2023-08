Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that involved three vehicles Friday.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that the wreck happened on Arlington Boulevard near Stonehurst Drive in the Merrifield area. Medics took a man to the hospital with critical injuries, but he did not survive.

As a result of the crash and investigation, police said eastbound Arlington Boulevard would be closed for a time.