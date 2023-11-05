FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man has died after being accidentally shot by another person early Sunday.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old Meadow Rd in McLean for a death investigation.

Officials said all parties are known to each other and the person who shot the man was detained.

The accidental shooting involved off-duty United States Park Police (USPP) employees.

The PIO for the USPP provided DC News Now with a statement saying:

“We are aware of the incident involving off-duty United States Park Police (USPP) employees at a private residence in Fairfax County. The incident is under investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department and all questions related to this investigation will need to be referred to them. Our focus right now is on supporting the family, friends and coworkers of our employees involved in this tragic incident. USPP has nothing further to share at this time.”

This is an active investigation.