FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after an item was caught in a Metro train’s door and he was dragged at Dunn Loring Station, police said.

Metro Transit Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m., ROCC and MTPD received a report of a man dragged by a train at Dunn Loring Station. The man was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but video footage showed that the incident happened about 450 feet away from the operator’s cab. The train operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train.

Police said that more of the video showed the man leaving the train. He was on the platform away from the metro car, but a leash appeared to be tied to the man, which was caught in the door. This caused the man to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks.

This also left a dog with no ID inside the metro car. The dog, which does not appear to be a service animal, is in police care.

Rail service was suspended between Vienna and West Falls Church during the initial response but has since been restored.