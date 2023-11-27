CENTREVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after his car caught on fire during a single car crash on Sunday near Cox Farms.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the 15600 block of Braddock Road.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department along with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel found a 2017 Jaguar XF on fire. They quickly did what they could to put out the fire but the driver, Emmanuel Alexander, 28, died there.

The situation is still being investigated as of Monday evening and detectives are trying to figure out if alcohol or speeding was the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (703) 280-0543.