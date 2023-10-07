FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man has died after a hit-and-run crash in Woodlawn Friday night.

FCPD said that at about 10:10 p.m. officers responded to Richmond Highway near Brevard Court in Woodlawn for a man who was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Police identified the man as Eder Machado Aleman, 36, of Fairfax. Officials said he was attempting to cross Richmond Highway outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver.

FCPD said the driver did not stop and fled the scene. Machado Aleman was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said they are working to identify the driver.

FCPD said this is the 7th pedestrian-related fatal crash in the County to date in 2023.