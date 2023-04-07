FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man who was crossing part of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area of the county died Friday after two cars him.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Phillip Hester, 62, wasn’t in crosswalk as he tried to make his way across Richmond Highway at Anderson Lane shortly before 6 a.m. Two sedans hit him, and Hester died there. Police said the drivers of both cars stayed at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area and has information for investigators can call (703) 280-0543.

As of Friday, Hester’s death was the third involving a pedestrian and a car/cars in Fairfax County in 2023, two fewer than the same time period in 2022, when there were five deaths.

On March 30, 2023, a car that hit an SUV in the Groveton area continued onto a sidewalk where it hit and killed Samantha Jennings-Jones, 36, of Alexandria.