FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The West Springfield Police District arrested a man after he exposed himself to someone on Dec. 16.

Police said that at about 12:45 p.m. they responded to a sex offense at the intersection of Coffer Woods Court and Blincoe Court in Burke.

A victim saw a man running on a nearby trail exposing himself. The person was able to record the incident and give it to the police.

Officers identified the suspect from the video of the act.

Police arrested the man when he left the trail. He was identified as 53-year-old Sean Maxwell of Burke. Maxwell was charged with Indecent Exposure.

Police believe Maxwell may have exposed himself on multiple other occasions along the Pohick Stream Valley Trail in Burke.

Officers are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen Maxwell expose himself.

If you believe you were a victim of indecent exposure or you have additional information about this crime, please call our West Springfield Station at (703) 644-7377, and ask to speak with any detective.