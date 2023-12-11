FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Members of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFR) said they found a person dead at the scene of a two-alarm fire in McLean Monday morning.

FCFR posted on the X platform at 9:43 a.m. that crews still were working to get the fire in the 4000 block of Ridgeview Circle under control.

The Fairfax County Police Department responded to the scene after emergency workers found the men dead inside the bedroom of the home.

Police said they were working with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue to investigate the circumstances.